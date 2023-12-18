Hello User
MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

MMTC stock price went down today, 18 Dec 2023, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 60.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 59.75 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC Stock Price Today

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC's open price was 60.45, and the close price was 60.1. The stock reached a high of 61.45 and a low of 60. The market capitalization of MMTC is currently 9,030.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 89.04 and 26.36, respectively. A total of 825,049 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:13 AM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for M M T C stock is 58.95, while the high price is 60.53.

18 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST MMTC Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹59.75, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹60.2

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 59.75 with a percent change of -0.75 and a net change of -0.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.75% and the value has dropped by 0.45. This suggests that MMTC stock is currently performing poorly.

18 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST MMTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.9%
3 Months-7.18%
6 Months87.11%
YTD59.39%
1 Year45.18%
18 Dec 2023, 09:17 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹59.28, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹60.2

The current data of MMTC stock shows that the stock price is 59.28. There has been a percent change of -1.53, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.92, meaning that the stock has decreased by 0.92.

18 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹60.1 on last trading day

On the last day, MMTC had a trading volume of 825,049 shares on the BSE. The closing price for MMTC shares was 60.1.

