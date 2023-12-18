MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC's open price was ₹60.45, and the close price was ₹60.1. The stock reached a high of ₹61.45 and a low of ₹60. The market capitalization of MMTC is currently ₹9,030.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹89.04 and ₹26.36, respectively. A total of 825,049 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price for M M T C stock is ₹58.95, while the high price is ₹60.53.
The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹59.75 with a percent change of -0.75 and a net change of -0.45. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.75% and the value has dropped by 0.45. This suggests that MMTC stock is currently performing poorly.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.9%
|3 Months
|-7.18%
|6 Months
|87.11%
|YTD
|59.39%
|1 Year
|45.18%
The current data of MMTC stock shows that the stock price is ₹59.28. There has been a percent change of -1.53, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.92, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹0.92.
On the last day, MMTC had a trading volume of 825,049 shares on the BSE. The closing price for MMTC shares was ₹60.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!