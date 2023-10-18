MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC closed today at 78.38, down -9.99% from yesterday's 87.08

On the last day of trading, MMTC had an opening price of ₹87.01 and a closing price of ₹83.34. The stock had a high of ₹89.04 and a low of ₹85.01 throughout the day. The market capitalization of MMTC is currently at ₹13,062.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹84.89, while the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,397,311 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, the closing price of MMTC stock was ₹78.38, which represents a decrease of 9.99% from the previous day's closing price of ₹87.08. This translates to a net change of -8.7.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|M M T C
|78.38
|-8.7
|-9.99
|89.04
|26.36
|11757.0
|Deccan Gold Mines
|121.58
|-6.39
|-4.99
|127.97
|26.1
|1542.06
The current day's high for M M T C stock is ₹83.29 and the low is ₹78.38.
The 52 week low price for MMTC Ltd stock is 26.30, while the 52 week high price is 89.20.
The low price of M M T C stock today was ₹85.01, while the high price reached ₹89.04.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|69.18
|10 Days
|63.78
|20 Days
|61.28
|50 Days
|52.50
|100 Days
|42.52
|300 Days
|37.27
The current day's low price of M M T C stock is ₹85.01 and the high price is ₹89.04.
Click here for MMTC News
The current day's low price of M M T C stock is ₹85.01, while the high price is ₹89.04.
Click here for MMTC Dividend
The stock price of M M T C reached a low of ₹85.01 and a high of ₹89.04.
The stock price of M M T C reached a low of ₹85.01 and a high of ₹89.04 on the current day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|49.4%
|3 Months
|158.35%
|6 Months
|188.41%
|YTD
|130.42%
|1 Year
|149.57%
On the last day of trading, MMTC on the BSE had a volume of 5,397,311 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹83.34.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!