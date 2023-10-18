Hello User
MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC closed today at 78.38, down -9.99% from yesterday's 87.08

12 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

MMTC stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -9.99 %. The stock closed at 87.08 per share. The stock is currently trading at 78.38 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC

On the last day of trading, MMTC had an opening price of 87.01 and a closing price of 83.34. The stock had a high of 89.04 and a low of 85.01 throughout the day. The market capitalization of MMTC is currently at 13,062.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 84.89, while the 52-week low is 26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,397,311 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:48 PM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC closed today at ₹78.38, down -9.99% from yesterday's ₹87.08

Today, the closing price of MMTC stock was 78.38, which represents a decrease of 9.99% from the previous day's closing price of 87.08. This translates to a net change of -8.7.

18 Oct 2023, 06:26 PM IST MMTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
M M T C78.38-8.7-9.9989.0426.3611757.0
Deccan Gold Mines121.58-6.39-4.99127.9726.11542.06
18 Oct 2023, 05:45 PM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for M M T C stock is 83.29 and the low is 78.38.

18 Oct 2023, 03:17 PM IST MMTC Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price for MMTC Ltd stock is 26.30, while the 52 week high price is 89.20.

18 Oct 2023, 03:09 PM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹87.08, up 4.49% from yesterday's ₹83.34

18 Oct 2023, 02:22 PM IST MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹87.08, up 4.49% from yesterday's ₹83.34

18 Oct 2023, 01:59 PM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹87.08, up 4.49% from yesterday's ₹83.34

18 Oct 2023, 01:34 PM IST MMTC share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days69.18
10 Days63.78
20 Days61.28
50 Days52.50
100 Days42.52
300 Days37.27
18 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST MMTC share price NSE Live :MMTC trading at ₹87.08, up 4.49% from yesterday's ₹83.34

18 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC trading at ₹87.08, up 4.49% from yesterday's ₹83.34

Click here for MMTC News

18 Oct 2023, 11:59 AM IST MMTC share price NSE Live :MMTC trading at ₹87.08, up 4.49% from yesterday's ₹83.34

18 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC trading at ₹87.08, up 4.49% from yesterday's ₹83.34

Click here for MMTC Dividend

18 Oct 2023, 10:27 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹87.08, up 4.49% from yesterday's ₹83.34

18 Oct 2023, 09:47 AM IST MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹87.08, up 4.49% from yesterday's ₹83.34

18 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST MMTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week49.4%
3 Months158.35%
6 Months188.41%
YTD130.42%
1 Year149.57%
18 Oct 2023, 09:13 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹87.08, up 4.49% from yesterday's ₹83.34

18 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹83.34 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, MMTC on the BSE had a volume of 5,397,311 shares. The closing price for the day was 83.34.

