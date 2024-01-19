MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Plummets in Trading Today

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at ₹68 and closed at ₹67.9. The stock had a high of ₹69.2 and a low of ₹65.05. The market capitalization of MMTC is currently ₹10,114.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.04, while the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 815,288 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.