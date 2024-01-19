MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Plummets in Trading Today

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at ₹68 and closed at ₹67.9. The stock had a high of ₹69.2 and a low of ₹65.05. The market capitalization of MMTC is currently ₹10,114.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.04, while the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 815,288 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the MMTC stock has a price of ₹67.43. There has been a percent change of -0.69, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.47, which means the stock has decreased by ₹0.47.
On the last day, MMTC had a trading volume of 815,288 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹67.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!