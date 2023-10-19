MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, MMTC had an open price of ₹83.29 and a close price of ₹87.08. The highest price reached during the day was ₹83.29, while the lowest price was ₹78.38. The market capitalization of MMTC is currently ₹11,757.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.04, and the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 1,603,938 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.