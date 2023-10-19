Hello User
MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MMTC stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -9.99 %. The stock closed at 78.38 per share. The stock is currently trading at 70.55 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC

On the last day of trading, MMTC had an open price of 83.29 and a close price of 87.08. The highest price reached during the day was 83.29, while the lowest price was 78.38. The market capitalization of MMTC is currently 11,757.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 89.04, and the 52-week low is 26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 1,603,938 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of M M T C stock was 70.55, while the high price was also 70.55.

19 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM IST MMTC Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:48 AM IST MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹70.55, down -9.99% from yesterday's ₹78.38

The current data for MMTC stock shows that its price is 70.55, with a percent change of -9.99 and a net change of -7.83. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely and assess the reasons behind this decrease before making any investment decisions.

19 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST MMTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week33.22%
3 Months138.72%
6 Months160.9%
YTD107.41%
1 Year122.73%
19 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹78.38, down -9.99% from yesterday's ₹87.08

The current data shows that the stock price of MMTC is 78.38. There has been a percent change of -9.99, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.7, which represents the decrease in the stock price in terms of value.

19 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹87.08 on last trading day

On the last day, MMTC had a volume of 1,603,938 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 87.08.

