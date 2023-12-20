MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC shares soar in positive trading session

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at ₹61.29 and closed at ₹60.86. The stock reached a high of ₹61.58 and a low of ₹60.02 during the day. The market capitalization of MMTC is ₹9060.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹89.04 and ₹26.36 respectively. The BSE volume for MMTC was 558,758 shares.
Today, the low price of M M T C stock was ₹60.3, while the high price reached ₹61.21.
The current data of MMTC stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹60.79. There has been a 0.65 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.39.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.83%
|3 Months
|-4.43%
|6 Months
|79.38%
|YTD
|59.92%
|1 Year
|46.19%
The current data of MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹60.85. There has been a 0.75 percent change, which indicates a slight increase in the price. The net change is 0.45, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
On the last day of MMTC trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 558,758. The closing price of the shares was ₹60.86.
