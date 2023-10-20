Hello User
MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MMTC stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -9 %. The stock closed at 70.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 64.2 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC

On the last day of trading, MMTC's stock opened at 70.55 and closed at 78.38. The stock had a high of 70.55 and a low of 70.55 for the day. The market capitalization of MMTC is 10,582.5 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 89.04 and a 52-week low of 26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 321,301 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:10 AM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of M M T C stock today was 63.5, while the high price reached 66.5.

20 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹64.2, down -9% from yesterday's ₹70.55

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 64.2, which represents a decrease of 9% in value. The net change is -6.35, indicating a significant drop in the stock price. This suggests that MMTC stock has experienced a notable decline in value.

20 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST MMTC Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:44 AM IST MMTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.07%
3 Months119.28%
6 Months142.2%
YTD86.77%
1 Year101.71%
20 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹63.5, down -9.99% from yesterday's ₹70.55

The current data shows that the price of MMTC stock is 63.5. There has been a significant decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -9.99. This translates to a net change of -7.05. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative trend in its price.

20 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹78.38 on last trading day

On the last day of MMTC's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 321,301. The closing price of the shares was 78.38.

