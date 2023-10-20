MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, MMTC's stock opened at ₹70.55 and closed at ₹78.38. The stock had a high of ₹70.55 and a low of ₹70.55 for the day. The market capitalization of MMTC is ₹10,582.5 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹89.04 and a 52-week low of ₹26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 321,301 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of M M T C stock today was ₹63.5, while the high price reached ₹66.5.
The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹64.2, which represents a decrease of 9% in value. The net change is -6.35, indicating a significant drop in the stock price. This suggests that MMTC stock has experienced a notable decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.07%
|3 Months
|119.28%
|6 Months
|142.2%
|YTD
|86.77%
|1 Year
|101.71%
The current data shows that the price of MMTC stock is ₹63.5. There has been a significant decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -9.99. This translates to a net change of -7.05. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative trend in its price.
On the last day of MMTC's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 321,301. The closing price of the shares was ₹78.38.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!