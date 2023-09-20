MMTC Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, MMTC had an open price of ₹61.01 and a close price of ₹61.6. The stock had a high of ₹61.73 and a low of ₹59.4 during the day. The market capitalization of MMTC is ₹8,976.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹70.33 and the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 737,994 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.