MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Sees Gains in Trading Today

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day, MMTC's stock opened at ₹60.85 and closed at ₹60.4. The stock reached a high of ₹61.21 and a low of ₹55.9 during the day. MMTC has a market capitalization of ₹8460.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.04, while the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 596,283 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.