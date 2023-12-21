Hello User
MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Sees Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

MMTC stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 56.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 56.9 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC Stock Price Today

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day, MMTC's stock opened at 60.85 and closed at 60.4. The stock reached a high of 61.21 and a low of 55.9 during the day. MMTC has a market capitalization of 8460.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 89.04, while the 52-week low is 26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 596,283 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST MMTC Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹56.9, up 0.89% from yesterday's ₹56.4

The current price of MMTC stock is 56.9 with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 0.5. This means that the stock has increased by 0.89% and the value has increased by 0.5 points.

21 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST MMTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.78%
3 Months-9.51%
6 Months69.62%
YTD49.21%
1 Year38.24%
21 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹55.31, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹56.4

The current data for MMTC stock shows that its price is 55.31, with a percent change of -1.93 and a net change of -1.09. This means that the stock's price has decreased by 1.93% and has fallen by 1.09 points.

21 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹60.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MMTC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 596,283. The closing price for the stock was 60.4.

