MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Sees Gains in Trading Today

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day, MMTC's stock opened at ₹60.85 and closed at ₹60.4. The stock reached a high of ₹61.21 and a low of ₹55.9 during the day. MMTC has a market capitalization of ₹8460.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.04, while the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 596,283 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of MMTC stock is ₹56.9 with a percent change of 0.89 and a net change of 0.5. This means that the stock has increased by 0.89% and the value has increased by 0.5 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.78%
|3 Months
|-9.51%
|6 Months
|69.62%
|YTD
|49.21%
|1 Year
|38.24%
The current data for MMTC stock shows that its price is ₹55.31, with a percent change of -1.93 and a net change of -1.09. This means that the stock's price has decreased by 1.93% and has fallen by 1.09 points.
On the last day of trading for MMTC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 596,283. The closing price for the stock was ₹60.4.
