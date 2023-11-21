MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Soars: Trading on a High Note

On the last day of trading, MMTC's stock opened at ₹52.03 and closed at ₹51.86. The stock reached a high of ₹52.57 and a low of ₹51.3. The market capitalization of MMTC is currently ₹7717.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.04 and the 52-week low is ₹26.36. On the BSE, a total of 252,715 shares of MMTC were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.