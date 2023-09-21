Hello User
MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

1 min read . 09:09 AM IST
MMTC stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -1.4 %. The stock closed at 59.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 59 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at 58.83 and closed at 59.84. The stock reached a high of 60.48 and a low of 58.52 during the day. The market capitalization of MMTC is 8,850.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 70.33 and its 52-week low is 26.36. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 307,424.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹59, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹59.84

Based on the current data, the stock price of MMTC is 59. It has experienced a percent change of -1.4, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.84, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

21 Sep 2023, 08:04 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹59.84 on last trading day

On the last day, MMTC had a trading volume of 307,424 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), with a closing price of 59.84.

