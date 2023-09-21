MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at ₹58.83 and closed at ₹59.84. The stock reached a high of ₹60.48 and a low of ₹58.52 during the day. The market capitalization of MMTC is ₹8,850.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹70.33 and its 52-week low is ₹26.36. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 307,424.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of MMTC is ₹59. It has experienced a percent change of -1.4, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -0.84, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
On the last day, MMTC had a trading volume of 307,424 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), with a closing price of ₹59.84.
