MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at ₹55.31 and closed at ₹56.4. The stock had a high of ₹58.16 and a low of ₹54.43. The market capitalization of MMTC is ₹8,665.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.04 and the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The stock had a BSE volume of 635,892 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.