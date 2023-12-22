Hello User
MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Livemint

MMTC stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 2.43 %. The stock closed at 56.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 57.77 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC Stock Price Today

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at 55.31 and closed at 56.4. The stock had a high of 58.16 and a low of 54.43. The market capitalization of MMTC is 8,665.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 89.04 and the 52-week low is 26.36. The stock had a BSE volume of 635,892 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:03 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹57.77, up 2.43% from yesterday's ₹56.4

Based on the current data, the price of MMTC stock is 57.77. There has been a percent change of 2.43, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.37, suggesting that the stock has gained value.

22 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹56.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, MMTC BSE had a volume of 635,892 shares. The closing price for the day was 56.4.

