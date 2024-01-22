MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Shares Surge in Positive Trading

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of MMTC opened at ₹68.98 and closed at ₹68.11. The highest price reached during the day was ₹74.92, while the lowest was ₹68.46. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹11,238 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹89.04, and the low is ₹26.36. The BSE volume for the day was 2,853,878 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

MMTC share price Live :MMTC trading at ₹74.92, up 10% from yesterday's ₹68.11 The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹74.92, which represents a 10% increase. The net change is 6.81, indicating a significant rise in the stock's value. This suggests that MMTC has experienced positive market activity and may be performing well. Investors and analysts may want to further investigate the reasons behind this increase and consider the potential implications for the company's future performance.

M M T C share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for M M T C stock is ₹68.46 and the high price is ₹74.92.

MMTC share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap M M T C 74.92 6.81 10.0 89.04 26.36 11238.0 Deccan Gold Mines 135.95 1.8 1.34 158.95 38.1 1724.32

MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹74.92, up 10% from yesterday's ₹68.11

M M T C share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for M M T C stock is ₹68.46, while the high price is ₹74.92.

MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹74.92, up 10% from yesterday's ₹68.11

MMTC share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.41% 3 Months -2.24% 6 Months 99.41% YTD 13.88% 1 Year 91.29%

MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹74.92, up 10% from yesterday's ₹68.11

MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹68.11 on last trading day On the last day of trading, MMTC on the BSE had a volume of 2,853,878 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹68.11.