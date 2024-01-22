Hello User
MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Shares Surge in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 11:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MMTC stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 10 %. The stock closed at 68.11 per share. The stock is currently trading at 74.92 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC Stock Price Today

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the stock of MMTC opened at 68.98 and closed at 68.11. The highest price reached during the day was 74.92, while the lowest was 68.46. The market capitalization of the company stands at 11,238 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 89.04, and the low is 26.36. The BSE volume for the day was 2,853,878 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:14 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC trading at ₹74.92, up 10% from yesterday's ₹68.11

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 74.92, which represents a 10% increase. The net change is 6.81, indicating a significant rise in the stock's value. This suggests that MMTC has experienced positive market activity and may be performing well. Investors and analysts may want to further investigate the reasons behind this increase and consider the potential implications for the company's future performance.

22 Jan 2024, 11:14 AM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for M M T C stock is 68.46 and the high price is 74.92.

22 Jan 2024, 10:41 AM IST MMTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
M M T C74.926.8110.089.0426.3611238.0
Deccan Gold Mines135.951.81.34158.9538.11724.32
22 Jan 2024, 10:23 AM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for M M T C stock is 68.46, while the high price is 74.92.

22 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST MMTC Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST MMTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.41%
3 Months-2.24%
6 Months99.41%
YTD13.88%
1 Year91.29%
22 Jan 2024, 08:03 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹68.11 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, MMTC on the BSE had a volume of 2,853,878 shares. The closing price for the day was 68.11.

