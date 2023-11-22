MMTC Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at ₹52.15 and closed at ₹51.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹52.99, while the lowest was ₹51.45. MMTC has a market capitalization of ₹7813.5 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹89.04 and the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The trading volume on the BSE for MMTC was 412,404 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.