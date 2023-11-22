Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

MMTC Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MMTC stock price went up today, 22 Nov 2023, by 1.24 %. The stock closed at 51.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 52.09 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC

On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at 52.15 and closed at 51.45. The highest price reached during the day was 52.99, while the lowest was 51.45. MMTC has a market capitalization of 7813.5 crore. Its 52-week high is 89.04 and the 52-week low is 26.36. The trading volume on the BSE for MMTC was 412,404 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹51.45 on last trading day

On the last day, the total volume of shares traded for MMTC on the BSE was 412,404. The closing price for the stock was 51.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.