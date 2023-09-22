MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

The stock price of MMTC opened at ₹58.56 and closed at ₹59.04 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹60.03, while the lowest price was ₹57.48. The market capitalization of MMTC is ₹8686.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹70.33, and the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for MMTC was 307,982.
The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹57.33, with a percent change of -1 and a net change of -0.58. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1% and the net change is a decrease of 0.58. Overall, this indicates a negative trend in the stock's performance.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.44%
|3 Months
|68.29%
|6 Months
|93.32%
|YTD
|53.17%
|1 Year
|57.12%
On the last day of trading for MMTC on the BSE, there were 307,982 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹59.04.
