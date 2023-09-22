Hello User
MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MMTC stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -1 %. The stock closed at 57.91 per share. The stock is currently trading at 57.33 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC

The stock price of MMTC opened at 58.56 and closed at 59.04 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was 60.03, while the lowest price was 57.48. The market capitalization of MMTC is 8686.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 70.33, and the 52-week low is 26.36. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for MMTC was 307,982.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:40 AM IST MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹57.33, down -1% from yesterday's ₹57.91

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 57.33, with a percent change of -1 and a net change of -0.58. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1% and the net change is a decrease of 0.58. Overall, this indicates a negative trend in the stock's performance.

22 Sep 2023, 09:38 AM IST MMTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.44%
3 Months68.29%
6 Months93.32%
YTD53.17%
1 Year57.12%
22 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹57.91, down -1.91% from yesterday's ₹59.04

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 57.91 with a percent change of -1.91 and a net change of -1.13. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.91% and the net change in price is a decrease of 1.13.

22 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹59.04 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MMTC on the BSE, there were 307,982 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 59.04.

