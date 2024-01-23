 MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading | Mint
LIVE UPDATES

MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

4 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:36 AM IST
Livemint

MMTC stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -3.12 %. The stock closed at 74.92 per share. The stock is currently trading at 72.58 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC Stock Price TodayPremium
MMTC Stock Price Today

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at a price of 77.69 and closed at 74.92. The stock had a high of 78.95 and a low of 77.03. The market capitalization of MMTC is currently at 11,826.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 89.04, while the 52-week low is 26.36. On the BSE, a total of 164,214 shares of MMTC were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:36:35 AM IST

MMTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
M M T C72.33-2.59-3.4689.0426.3610849.5
Deccan Gold Mines137.02.11.56158.9538.11737.64
23 Jan 2024, 11:15:45 AM IST

M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for M M T C stock is as follows: Today's low price: 70.87 Today's high price: 79

23 Jan 2024, 11:07:18 AM IST

MMTC share price NSE Live :MMTC trading at ₹72.58, down -3.12% from yesterday's ₹74.92

MMTC stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a percent change of -3.12 and a net change of -2.34. The stock is currently priced at 72.58.

23 Jan 2024, 10:46:58 AM IST

MMTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
M M T C71.95-2.97-3.9689.0426.3610792.5
Deccan Gold Mines136.01.10.82158.9538.11724.96
23 Jan 2024, 10:36:05 AM IST

MMTC share price Live :MMTC trading at ₹71.91, down -4.02% from yesterday's ₹74.92

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 71.91. There has been a percent change of -4.02, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.01, which means the stock has decreased by 3.01.

Click here for MMTC Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:18:50 AM IST

M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of M M T C stock was 70.87 and the high price was 79.

23 Jan 2024, 10:02:13 AM IST

MMTC share price NSE Live :MMTC trading at ₹71.8, down -4.16% from yesterday's ₹74.92

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 71.8. There has been a percent change of -4.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.12, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative trend in its value.

23 Jan 2024, 09:51:07 AM IST

MMTC Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:49:20 AM IST

MMTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.16%
3 Months7.92%
6 Months119.33%
YTD25.25%
1 Year113.39%
23 Jan 2024, 09:16:45 AM IST

MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹74.92 on last trading day

On the last day of MMTC's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 164,214. The closing price of the shares was 74.92.

