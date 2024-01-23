MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at a price of ₹77.69 and closed at ₹74.92. The stock had a high of ₹78.95 and a low of ₹77.03. The market capitalization of MMTC is currently at ₹11,826.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.04, while the 52-week low is ₹26.36. On the BSE, a total of 164,214 shares of MMTC were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|M M T C
|72.33
|-2.59
|-3.46
|89.04
|26.36
|10849.5
|Deccan Gold Mines
|137.0
|2.1
|1.56
|158.95
|38.1
|1737.64
The current day's high and low data for M M T C stock is as follows: Today's low price: ₹70.87 Today's high price: ₹79
MMTC stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a percent change of -3.12 and a net change of -2.34. The stock is currently priced at ₹72.58.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|M M T C
|71.95
|-2.97
|-3.96
|89.04
|26.36
|10792.5
|Deccan Gold Mines
|136.0
|1.1
|0.82
|158.95
|38.1
|1724.96
The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹71.91. There has been a percent change of -4.02, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.01, which means the stock has decreased by ₹3.01.
Click here for MMTC Profit Loss
Today, the low price of M M T C stock was ₹70.87 and the high price was ₹79.
The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹71.8. There has been a percent change of -4.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.12, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative trend in its value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.16%
|3 Months
|7.92%
|6 Months
|119.33%
|YTD
|25.25%
|1 Year
|113.39%
On the last day of MMTC's trading on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 164,214. The closing price of the shares was ₹74.92.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!