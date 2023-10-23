MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

The stock of MMTC had a positive day, with the open price being ₹63.5 and the close price being ₹70.55. The stock reached a high of ₹66.5 and a low of ₹63.5 during the day. The market capitalization of MMTC is ₹9525.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.04 and the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,732,369 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹60.33, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹63.5
The current data shows that the stock price of MMTC is ₹60.33, with a percent change of -4.99 and a net change of -3.17. This indicates a decrease in the stock price and a negative trend in the market. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely for further developments.
MMTC share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|76.57
|10 Days
|70.14
|20 Days
|64.34
|50 Days
|55.50
|100 Days
|44.31
|300 Days
|38.02
M M T C share price live: Today's Price range
The low price of M M T C stock today was ₹60.33 and the high price was ₹62.23.
MMTC share price NSE Live :MMTC trading at ₹60.33, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹63.5
The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹60.33, representing a percent change of -4.99. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.99% from its previous value. The net change is -3.17, indicating a decrease of 3.17 in the stock's price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
MMTC Live Updates
MMTC share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|M M T C
|60.33
|-3.17
|-4.99
|89.04
|26.36
|9049.5
|Deccan Gold Mines
|126.5
|-4.18
|-3.2
|134.36
|26.1
|1604.46
MMTC share price Live :MMTC trading at ₹60.33, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹63.5
The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹60.33. There has been a percent change of -4.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.17, indicating a decrease of ₹3.17.
Click here for MMTC News
M M T C share price live: Today's Price range
Today, the stock of M M T C reached a low of ₹60.33 and a high of ₹62.23.
MMTC share price NSE Live :MMTC trading at ₹60.33, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹63.5
Based on the current data, the stock price of MMTC (Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India) is ₹60.33. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 4.99% resulting in a net change of -3.17.
MMTC share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|M M T C
|60.33
|-3.17
|-4.99
|89.04
|26.36
|9049.5
|Deccan Gold Mines
|127.87
|-2.81
|-2.15
|134.36
|26.1
|1621.84
M M T C share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price for M M T C stock is ₹60.33 and the high price is ₹62.23.
MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹60.33, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹63.5
The current data of MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹60.33. There has been a percent change of -4.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.17, which means the stock has decreased by ₹3.17.
MMTC share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|M M T C
|60.33
|-3.17
|-4.99
|89.04
|26.36
|9049.5
|Deccan Gold Mines
|129.0
|-1.68
|-1.29
|134.36
|26.1
|1636.17
M M T C share price live: Today's Price range
Today, the low price of M M T C stock was ₹60.33, while the high price reached ₹62.23.
MMTC share price Live :MMTC trading at ₹60.33, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹63.5
The current data of MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹60.33. There has been a percent change of -4.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.17, meaning the stock has decreased by ₹3.17.
Click here for MMTC Profit Loss
MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹60.33, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹63.5
As of the current data, MMTC stock is priced at ₹60.33 with a percent change of -4.99. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 4.99%. The net change in the stock price is -3.17, which means the stock has decreased by ₹3.17.
MMTC Live Updates
MMTC share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-14.81%
|3 Months
|89.75%
|6 Months
|119.52%
|YTD
|68.12%
|1 Year
|81.31%
MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹63.5, down -9.99% from yesterday's ₹70.55
The current data of MMTC stock shows that its price is ₹63.5. There has been a percent change of -9.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.05, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.
MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹70.55 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for MMTC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,732,369. The closing price for the shares was ₹70.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!