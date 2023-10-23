Hello User
MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 02:01 PM IST Trade
Livemint

MMTC stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -4.99 %. The stock closed at 63.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 60.33 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC

The stock of MMTC had a positive day, with the open price being 63.5 and the close price being 70.55. The stock reached a high of 66.5 and a low of 63.5 during the day. The market capitalization of MMTC is 9525.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 89.04 and the 52-week low is 26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,732,369 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 02:01 PM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹60.33, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹63.5

The current data shows that the stock price of MMTC is 60.33, with a percent change of -4.99 and a net change of -3.17. This indicates a decrease in the stock price and a negative trend in the market. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely for further developments.

23 Oct 2023, 01:37 PM IST MMTC share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days76.57
10 Days70.14
20 Days64.34
50 Days55.50
100 Days44.31
300 Days38.02
23 Oct 2023, 01:24 PM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of M M T C stock today was 60.33 and the high price was 62.23.

23 Oct 2023, 01:02 PM IST MMTC share price NSE Live :MMTC trading at ₹60.33, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹63.5

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 60.33, representing a percent change of -4.99. This means that the stock has decreased by 4.99% from its previous value. The net change is -3.17, indicating a decrease of 3.17 in the stock's price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

23 Oct 2023, 12:55 PM IST MMTC Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:39 PM IST MMTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
M M T C60.33-3.17-4.9989.0426.369049.5
Deccan Gold Mines126.5-4.18-3.2134.3626.11604.46
23 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC trading at ₹60.33, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹63.5

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 60.33. There has been a percent change of -4.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.17, indicating a decrease of 3.17.

Click here for MMTC News

23 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the stock of M M T C reached a low of 60.33 and a high of 62.23.

23 Oct 2023, 12:01 PM IST MMTC share price NSE Live :MMTC trading at ₹60.33, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹63.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of MMTC (Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India) is 60.33. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 4.99% resulting in a net change of -3.17.

23 Oct 2023, 11:35 AM IST MMTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
M M T C60.33-3.17-4.9989.0426.369049.5
Deccan Gold Mines127.87-2.81-2.15134.3626.11621.84
23 Oct 2023, 11:21 AM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for M M T C stock is 60.33 and the high price is 62.23.

23 Oct 2023, 11:04 AM IST MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹60.33, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹63.5

The current data of MMTC stock shows that the price is 60.33. There has been a percent change of -4.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.17, which means the stock has decreased by 3.17.

23 Oct 2023, 10:39 AM IST MMTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
M M T C60.33-3.17-4.9989.0426.369049.5
Deccan Gold Mines129.0-1.68-1.29134.3626.11636.17
23 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of M M T C stock was 60.33, while the high price reached 62.23.

23 Oct 2023, 10:28 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC trading at ₹60.33, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹63.5

The current data of MMTC stock shows that the price is 60.33. There has been a percent change of -4.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -3.17, meaning the stock has decreased by 3.17.

Click here for MMTC Profit Loss

23 Oct 2023, 10:01 AM IST MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹60.33, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹63.5

As of the current data, MMTC stock is priced at 60.33 with a percent change of -4.99. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 4.99%. The net change in the stock price is -3.17, which means the stock has decreased by 3.17.

23 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST MMTC Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST MMTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-14.81%
3 Months89.75%
6 Months119.52%
YTD68.12%
1 Year81.31%
23 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹63.5, down -9.99% from yesterday's ₹70.55

The current data of MMTC stock shows that its price is 63.5. There has been a percent change of -9.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.05, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.

23 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹70.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MMTC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,732,369. The closing price for the shares was 70.55.

