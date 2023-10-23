MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

The stock of MMTC had a positive day, with the open price being ₹63.5 and the close price being ₹70.55. The stock reached a high of ₹66.5 and a low of ₹63.5 during the day. The market capitalization of MMTC is ₹9525.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.04 and the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,732,369 shares on the BSE.
The current data shows that the stock price of MMTC is ₹60.33, with a percent change of -4.99 and a net change of -3.17. This indicates a decrease in the stock price and a negative trend in the market. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely for further developments.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|76.57
|10 Days
|70.14
|20 Days
|64.34
|50 Days
|55.50
|100 Days
|44.31
|300 Days
|38.02
The low price of M M T C stock today was ₹60.33 and the high price was ₹62.23.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|M M T C
|60.33
|-3.17
|-4.99
|89.04
|26.36
|9049.5
|Deccan Gold Mines
|126.5
|-4.18
|-3.2
|134.36
|26.1
|1604.46
Based on the current data, the stock price of MMTC (Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India) is ₹60.33. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 4.99% resulting in a net change of -3.17.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-14.81%
|3 Months
|89.75%
|6 Months
|119.52%
|YTD
|68.12%
|1 Year
|81.31%
The current data of MMTC stock shows that its price is ₹63.5. There has been a percent change of -9.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.05, which means the stock has decreased by this amount.
On the last day of trading for MMTC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 6,732,369. The closing price for the shares was ₹70.55.
