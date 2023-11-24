MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC stocks plummet as investors lose confidence

On the last day of trading, MMTC's stock opened at ₹52.45 and closed at ₹52.49. The stock had a high of ₹53.41 and a low of ₹51.4 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹7806.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.04 and the 52-week low is ₹26.36. On the BSE, 362,231 shares of MMTC were traded.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.96%
|3 Months
|20.49%
|6 Months
|74.24%
|YTD
|36.9%
|1 Year
|38.18%
The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹51.93. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.11, which means the stock has decreased by ₹0.11. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
On the last day of trading, the MMTC BSE stock had a volume of 362,231 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹52.49.
