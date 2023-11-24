Hello User
MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC stocks plummet as investors lose confidence

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

MMTC stock price went down today, 24 Nov 2023, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 52.04 per share. The stock is currently trading at 51.93 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC

On the last day of trading, MMTC's stock opened at 52.45 and closed at 52.49. The stock had a high of 53.41 and a low of 51.4 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 7806.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 89.04 and the 52-week low is 26.36. On the BSE, 362,231 shares of MMTC were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST MMTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.96%
3 Months20.49%
6 Months74.24%
YTD36.9%
1 Year38.18%
24 Nov 2023, 09:16 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹51.93, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹52.04

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 51.93. There has been a percent change of -0.21, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.11, which means the stock has decreased by 0.11. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

24 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹52.49 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the MMTC BSE stock had a volume of 362,231 shares. The closing price for the stock was 52.49.

