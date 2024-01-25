Hello User
MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MMTC stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 75.67 per share. The stock is currently trading at 76.05 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC Stock Price Today

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC's stock opened at 69.5 and closed at 68.95. The stock reached a high of 75.84 and a low of 66.85 during the day. MMTC has a market capitalization of 11,350.5 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 89.04 and the 52-week low is 26.36. A total of 1,891,145 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹76.05, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹75.67

As of the current data, the MMTC stock has a price of 76.05. There has been a 0.5 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.38.

25 Jan 2024, 08:05 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹68.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, MMTC on the BSE had a volume of 1,891,145 shares. The closing price for the stock was 68.95.

