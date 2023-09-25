MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stocks Plummet as Investors Panic

On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at ₹56.75 and closed at ₹57.91. The stock reached a high of ₹59.06 and a low of ₹55.78. The market capitalization of MMTC is currently at ₹8610.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹70.33 and the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The stock had a BSE volume of 674,317 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹57.4 with a percent change of -0.88 and a net change of -0.51. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with the price dropping by 0.51 points or 0.88%. It is important to note that this data is subject to change as stock prices fluctuate throughout the trading day.
On the last day, MMTC had a trading volume of 674,317 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹57.91.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!