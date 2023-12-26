MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Soars in Today's Trading

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at ₹57.81 and closed at ₹57.77. The stock's high for the day was ₹59.51, while the low was ₹57.81. MMTC has a market capitalization of ₹8809.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.04, while the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The stock had a BSE volume of 226,905 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of MMTC stock shows that the stock price is ₹58.91 with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 0.18. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.31% from its previous value and has increased by ₹0.18 in absolute terms. This indicates a slight upward movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.57%
|3 Months
|-5.07%
|6 Months
|84.01%
|YTD
|55.29%
|1 Year
|59.73%
The current data of MMTC stock shows that its price is ₹58.73, with a percent change of 1.66 and a net change of 0.96. This means that the stock has increased by 1.66% and its price has gone up by 0.96.
On the last day of trading, MMTC had a trading volume of 226,905 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹57.77.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!