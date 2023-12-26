Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:52 AM IST
Livemint

MMTC stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.31 %. The stock closed at 58.73 per share. The stock is currently trading at 58.91 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC Stock Price Today

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at 57.81 and closed at 57.77. The stock's high for the day was 59.51, while the low was 57.81. MMTC has a market capitalization of 8809.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 89.04, while the 52-week low is 26.36. The stock had a BSE volume of 226,905 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST MMTC Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹58.91, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹58.73

The current data of MMTC stock shows that the stock price is 58.91 with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 0.18. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.31% from its previous value and has increased by 0.18 in absolute terms. This indicates a slight upward movement in the stock price.

26 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST MMTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.57%
3 Months-5.07%
6 Months84.01%
YTD55.29%
1 Year59.73%
26 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹58.73, up 1.66% from yesterday's ₹57.77

The current data of MMTC stock shows that its price is 58.73, with a percent change of 1.66 and a net change of 0.96. This means that the stock has increased by 1.66% and its price has gone up by 0.96.

26 Dec 2023, 08:03 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹57.77 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, MMTC had a trading volume of 226,905 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 57.77.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.