Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Plummets as Trading Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MMTC stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 75.67 per share. The stock is currently trading at 75.37 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC Stock Price Today

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at 76.05 and closed at 75.67. The stock's high for the day was 78.49 and the low was 74.06. The market capitalization of MMTC is 11,305.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 89.04 and the 52-week low is 26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 2,004,798 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:01 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹75.37, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹75.67

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 75.37, with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -0.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

26 Jan 2024, 08:22 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹75.67 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MMTC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,004,798. The closing price for the stock was 75.67.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.