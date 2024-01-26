MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Plummets as Trading Turns Bearish

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at ₹76.05 and closed at ₹75.67. The stock's high for the day was ₹78.49 and the low was ₹74.06. The market capitalization of MMTC is ₹11,305.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.04 and the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 2,004,798 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹75.37, with a percent change of -0.4 and a net change of -0.3. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for MMTC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 2,004,798. The closing price for the stock was ₹75.67.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!