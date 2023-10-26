comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 27 2023 15:59:35
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.9 0%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 1.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,469.55 0.41%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 912.6 0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 640.7 2.27%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC closed today at 54.46, down -4.99% from yesterday's 57.32
BackBack

MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC closed today at ₹54.46, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹57.32

12 min read . Updated: 26 Oct 2023, 06:49 PM IST
Livemint

MMTC stock price went down today, 26 Oct 2023, by -4.99 %. The stock closed at 57.32 per share. The stock is currently trading at 54.46 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTCPremium
MMTC

The last day of trading for MMTC saw an open price of 58.31 and a close price of 60.33. The stock reached a high of 58.77 and a low of 57.32. The market capitalization of MMTC is 8598.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 89.04 and its 52-week low is 26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 945,431 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:49:34 PM IST

MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed today at ₹54.46, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹57.32

The closing price of MMTC stock today is 54.46, which is a decrease of 4.99% from the previous day's closing price of 57.32. The net change in the stock price is -2.86.

26 Oct 2023, 06:16:08 PM IST

MMTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
M M T C54.46-2.86-4.9989.0426.368169.0
Deccan Gold Mines124.375.925.0137.2127.61577.45
26 Oct 2023, 03:30:24 PM IST

MMTC Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of MMTC Ltd stock is 26.30000, while the 52-week high price is 89.20000.

26 Oct 2023, 03:13:38 PM IST

MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹54.46, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹57.32

Based on the current data, the stock price of MMTC is 54.46. There has been a percent change of -4.99, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.86, suggesting a decline in the stock price by this amount.

26 Oct 2023, 02:41:31 PM IST

MMTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
M M T C54.46-2.86-4.9989.0426.368169.0
Deccan Gold Mines124.375.925.0137.2127.61577.45
26 Oct 2023, 02:25:04 PM IST

MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹54.46, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹57.32

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 54.46, with a percent change of -4.99 and a net change of -2.86. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 4.99% and has decreased by 2.86.

26 Oct 2023, 02:10:45 PM IST

M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of M M T C stock was 54.46, while the high price reached 54.46.

26 Oct 2023, 01:59:56 PM IST

MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹54.46, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹57.32

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 54.46. There has been a percent change of -4.99, indicating a decrease in value, and a net change of -2.86. This suggests that the stock has experienced a significant decline in value.

26 Oct 2023, 01:34:36 PM IST

MMTC share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days71.97
10 Days70.57
20 Days64.49
50 Days55.94
100 Days44.62
300 Days38.16
26 Oct 2023, 01:24:01 PM IST

M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for MMTC stock is as follows: Today's low price: 54.46 Today's high price: 54.46

26 Oct 2023, 01:01:45 PM IST

MMTC share price NSE Live :MMTC trading at ₹54.46, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹57.32

The stock price of MMTC is currently at 54.46, which represents a decrease of 4.99%. The net change in the stock price is -2.86.

26 Oct 2023, 12:52:13 PM IST

MMTC Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:39:16 PM IST

MMTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
M M T C54.46-2.86-4.9989.0426.368169.0
Deccan Gold Mines112.53-5.92-5.0137.2127.61427.28
26 Oct 2023, 12:38:13 PM IST

MMTC share price Live :MMTC trading at ₹54.46, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹57.32

Based on the current data, the stock price of MMTC is 54.46. It has experienced a percentage change of -4.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.86, further reflecting the decline in stock price.

Click here for MMTC News

26 Oct 2023, 12:12:06 PM IST

M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for M M T C stock is 54.46 and the high price is also 54.46.

26 Oct 2023, 11:44:24 AM IST

MMTC share price NSE Live :MMTC trading at ₹54.46, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹57.32

The current data shows that the stock price of MMTC is 54.46, with a percent change of -4.99% and a net change of -2.86. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 4.99% and has experienced a net decrease of 2.86.

26 Oct 2023, 11:42:02 AM IST

MMTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
M M T C54.46-2.86-4.9989.0426.368169.0
Deccan Gold Mines112.53-5.92-5.0137.2127.61427.28
26 Oct 2023, 11:27:59 AM IST

M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for M M T C stock is 54.46 and today's high price is also 54.46.

26 Oct 2023, 11:04:55 AM IST

MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹54.46, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹57.32

Based on the current data, the MMTC stock price is 54.46. It has experienced a percent change of -4.99, indicating a decline in value. The net change is -2.86, suggesting a decrease in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 10:37:47 AM IST

MMTC share price NSE Live :MMTC trading at ₹54.46, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹57.32

Based on the current data of MMTC stock, the price is 54.46 with a percent change of -4.99 and a net change of -2.86. This indicates that the stock has seen a decrease in value and is currently in a downward trend. Investors may want to closely monitor the stock and consider factors that may be affecting its performance.

26 Oct 2023, 10:36:34 AM IST

MMTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
M M T C54.46-2.86-4.9989.0426.368169.0
Deccan Gold Mines112.53-5.92-5.0137.2127.61427.28
26 Oct 2023, 10:17:15 AM IST

M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

Today's low price for M M T C stock is 54.46 and today's high price is also 54.46.

26 Oct 2023, 10:02:27 AM IST

MMTC Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:51:56 AM IST

MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹54.46, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹57.32

The current data of MMTC stock shows that the price is 54.46. There has been a percent change of -4.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.86, indicating a decrease of 2.86.

26 Oct 2023, 09:39:54 AM IST

MMTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-34.1%
3 Months77.92%
6 Months75.54%
YTD51.85%
1 Year63.07%
26 Oct 2023, 09:13:48 AM IST

MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹54.46, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹57.32

Based on the current data, the stock price of MMTC is 54.46. It has experienced a percent change of -4.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.86, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

26 Oct 2023, 08:16:18 AM IST

MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹60.33 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, MMTC had a total volume of 945,431 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 60.33 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App