MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC closed today at 54.46, down -4.99% from yesterday's 57.32

The last day of trading for MMTC saw an open price of ₹58.31 and a close price of ₹60.33. The stock reached a high of ₹58.77 and a low of ₹57.32. The market capitalization of MMTC is ₹8598.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹89.04 and its 52-week low is ₹26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 945,431 shares.
The closing price of MMTC stock today is ₹54.46, which is a decrease of 4.99% from the previous day's closing price of ₹57.32. The net change in the stock price is -2.86.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|M M T C
|54.46
|-2.86
|-4.99
|89.04
|26.36
|8169.0
|Deccan Gold Mines
|124.37
|5.92
|5.0
|137.21
|27.6
|1577.45
The 52-week low price of MMTC Ltd stock is 26.30000, while the 52-week high price is 89.20000.
|Deccan Gold Mines
|124.37
|5.92
|5.0
|137.21
|27.6
|1577.45
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|71.97
|10 Days
|70.57
|20 Days
|64.49
|50 Days
|55.94
|100 Days
|44.62
|300 Days
|38.16
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-34.1%
|3 Months
|77.92%
|6 Months
|75.54%
|YTD
|51.85%
|1 Year
|63.07%
On the last day of trading, MMTC had a total volume of 945,431 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹60.33 per share.
