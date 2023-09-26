MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC stock plummets in trading today

On the last day of trading, MMTC's stock opened at ₹57.55 and closed at ₹57.4. The stock reached a high of ₹61.86 and a low of ₹57.55 during the day. The market capitalization of MMTC is currently at ₹8959.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹70.33 and the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,873 shares on the BSE.
The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹59.15, with a percent change of -0.97 and a net change of -0.58. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.97% and the value has decreased by ₹0.58. This indicates a downward trend in the stock's performance.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.25%
|3 Months
|78.19%
|6 Months
|114.0%
|YTD
|57.67%
|1 Year
|67.18%
The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹60.39. There has been a percent change of 1.1, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.66, which is the difference between the previous and current price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small positive change.
