MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MMTC stock price went down today, 26 Sep 2023, by -0.97 %. The stock closed at 59.73 per share. The stock is currently trading at 59.15 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC

On the last day of trading, MMTC's stock opened at 57.55 and closed at 57.4. The stock reached a high of 61.86 and a low of 57.55 during the day. The market capitalization of MMTC is currently at 8959.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 70.33 and the 52-week low is 26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158,873 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 09:50 AM IST MMTC Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:50 AM IST MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹59.15, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹59.73

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 59.15, with a percent change of -0.97 and a net change of -0.58. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.97% and the value has decreased by 0.58. This indicates a downward trend in the stock's performance.

26 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST MMTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.25%
3 Months78.19%
6 Months114.0%
YTD57.67%
1 Year67.18%
26 Sep 2023, 09:11 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹60.39, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹59.73

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 60.39. There has been a percent change of 1.1, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 0.66, which is the difference between the previous and current price. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small positive change.

26 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹57.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, MMTC on the BSE had a volume of 1,158,873 shares. The closing price for the day was 57.4.

