Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC closed today at 51.77, down -4.94% from yesterday's 54.46

10 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

MMTC stock price went down today, 27 Oct 2023, by -4.94 %. The stock closed at 54.46 per share. The stock is currently trading at 51.77 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC

The stock price of MMTC (Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation) increased from an open price of 54.46 to a close price of 57.32 on the last day. The stock had a high and low price of 54.46 throughout the day. The market capitalization of MMTC is 8,169.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 89.04 and 26.36, respectively. The BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) volume for MMTC was 118,365 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:39 PM IST MMTC share price update :MMTC closed today at ₹51.77, down -4.94% from yesterday's ₹54.46

MMTC stock closed at 51.77 today, marking a decrease of 4.94% from the previous day's closing price of 54.46. The net change in the stock price was -2.69.

27 Oct 2023, 06:26 PM IST MMTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
M M T C51.77-2.69-4.9489.0426.367765.5
Deccan Gold Mines124.60.230.18137.2127.61580.37
27 Oct 2023, 05:31 PM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of M M T C reached a low of 51.74 and a high of 56.6 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 02:36 PM IST MMTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
M M T C52.8-1.66-3.0589.0426.367920.0
Deccan Gold Mines126.01.631.31137.2127.61598.12
27 Oct 2023, 02:34 PM IST MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹53, down -2.68% from yesterday's ₹54.46

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 53, which represents a decrease of 2.68% from the previous trading day. The net change in price is -1.46. Overall, this indicates a downward movement in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 02:23 PM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of M M T C reached a low price of 52 and a high price of 56.6 on the current trading day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:52 PM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹53.37, down -2% from yesterday's ₹54.46

The current data of MMTC stock shows that the price is 53.37 with a percent change of -2 and a net change of -1.09. This means that the stock has decreased by 2% and the value has decreased by 1.09. Overall, this indicates a negative movement in the stock's performance.

27 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST MMTC share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days66.02
10 Days70.47
20 Days64.37
50 Days56.33
100 Days44.89
300 Days38.26
27 Oct 2023, 01:17 PM IST MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹52.76, down -3.12% from yesterday's ₹54.46

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 52.76. There has been a percent change of -3.12, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.7, suggesting a decline of 1.7 in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 01:11 PM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for M M T C stock is 52 and the high price is 56.6.

27 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST MMTC Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:40 PM IST MMTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
M M T C53.8-0.66-1.2189.0426.368070.0
Deccan Gold Mines127.22.832.28137.2127.61613.34
27 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC trading at ₹54.22, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹54.46

The current data of MMTC stock shows that its price is 54.22. There has been a percent change of -0.44, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock is -0.24, which means it has decreased by 0.24. Overall, the data suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

Click here for MMTC News

27 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of M M T C stock today was 52, while the high price reached 56.6.

27 Oct 2023, 12:01 PM IST MMTC share price NSE Live :MMTC trading at ₹54.79, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹54.46

Based on the current data, the MMTC stock is priced at 54.79. There has been a 0.61% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.33.

27 Oct 2023, 11:34 AM IST MMTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
M M T C54.32-0.14-0.2689.0426.368148.0
Deccan Gold Mines128.654.283.44137.2127.61631.73
27 Oct 2023, 11:17 AM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of M M T C stock was 52 and the high price was 56.6.

27 Oct 2023, 11:05 AM IST MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹54.5, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹54.46

Based on the current data, the stock price of MMTC is 54.5. There has been a 0.07 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.04.

27 Oct 2023, 10:31 AM IST MMTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
M M T C53.54-0.92-1.6989.0426.368031.0
Deccan Gold Mines128.03.632.92137.2127.61623.49
27 Oct 2023, 10:26 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹52.99, down -2.7% from yesterday's ₹54.46

The current data of MMTC stock shows that its price is 52.99, with a percent change of -2.7 and a net change of -1.47. This means that the stock's price has decreased by 2.7% or 1.47.

27 Oct 2023, 10:13 AM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of M M T C stock is 52, while the high price is 56.6.

27 Oct 2023, 10:02 AM IST MMTC Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹54.46, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹57.32

The current stock price of MMTC is 54.46, representing a 4.99% decrease from the previous trading day. The net change in price is -2.86.

27 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST MMTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-30.42%
3 Months59.68%
6 Months71.27%
YTD44.31%
1 Year54.97%
27 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹54.46, down -4.99% from yesterday's ₹57.32

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 54.46. There has been a percent change of -4.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.86, which means the stock has declined by 2.86.

27 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹57.32 on last trading day

On the last day of MMTC trading on the BSE, there were 118,365 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 57.32.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.