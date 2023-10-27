MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC closed today at 51.77, down -4.94% from yesterday's 54.46

The stock price of MMTC (Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation) increased from an open price of ₹54.46 to a close price of ₹57.32 on the last day. The stock had a high and low price of ₹54.46 throughout the day. The market capitalization of MMTC is ₹8,169.0 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹89.04 and ₹26.36, respectively. The BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) volume for MMTC was 118,365 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
MMTC stock closed at ₹51.77 today, marking a decrease of 4.94% from the previous day's closing price of ₹54.46. The net change in the stock price was -2.69.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|M M T C
|51.77
|-2.69
|-4.94
|89.04
|26.36
|7765.5
|Deccan Gold Mines
|124.6
|0.23
|0.18
|137.21
|27.6
|1580.37
The stock price of M M T C reached a low of ₹51.74 and a high of ₹56.6 on the current day.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|M M T C
|52.8
|-1.66
|-3.05
|89.04
|26.36
|7920.0
|Deccan Gold Mines
|126.0
|1.63
|1.31
|137.21
|27.6
|1598.12
The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹53, which represents a decrease of 2.68% from the previous trading day. The net change in price is -1.46. Overall, this indicates a downward movement in the stock price.
The stock of M M T C reached a low price of ₹52 and a high price of ₹56.6 on the current trading day.
The current data of MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹53.37 with a percent change of -2 and a net change of -1.09. This means that the stock has decreased by 2% and the value has decreased by ₹1.09. Overall, this indicates a negative movement in the stock's performance.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|66.02
|10 Days
|70.47
|20 Days
|64.37
|50 Days
|56.33
|100 Days
|44.89
|300 Days
|38.26
The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹52.76. There has been a percent change of -3.12, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.7, suggesting a decline of ₹1.7 in the stock price.
The current day's low price for M M T C stock is ₹52 and the high price is ₹56.6.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|M M T C
|53.8
|-0.66
|-1.21
|89.04
|26.36
|8070.0
|Deccan Gold Mines
|127.2
|2.83
|2.28
|137.21
|27.6
|1613.34
The current data of MMTC stock shows that its price is ₹54.22. There has been a percent change of -0.44, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock is -0.24, which means it has decreased by ₹0.24. Overall, the data suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
Click here for MMTC News
The low price of M M T C stock today was ₹52, while the high price reached ₹56.6.
Based on the current data, the MMTC stock is priced at ₹54.79. There has been a 0.61% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.33.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|M M T C
|54.32
|-0.14
|-0.26
|89.04
|26.36
|8148.0
|Deccan Gold Mines
|128.65
|4.28
|3.44
|137.21
|27.6
|1631.73
Today, the low price of M M T C stock was ₹52 and the high price was ₹56.6.
Based on the current data, the stock price of MMTC is ₹54.5. There has been a 0.07 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.04.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|M M T C
|53.54
|-0.92
|-1.69
|89.04
|26.36
|8031.0
|Deccan Gold Mines
|128.0
|3.63
|2.92
|137.21
|27.6
|1623.49
The current data of MMTC stock shows that its price is ₹52.99, with a percent change of -2.7 and a net change of -1.47. This means that the stock's price has decreased by 2.7% or ₹1.47.
The current day's low price of M M T C stock is ₹52, while the high price is ₹56.6.
The current stock price of MMTC is ₹54.46, representing a 4.99% decrease from the previous trading day. The net change in price is -2.86.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-30.42%
|3 Months
|59.68%
|6 Months
|71.27%
|YTD
|44.31%
|1 Year
|54.97%
The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹54.46. There has been a percent change of -4.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.86, which means the stock has declined by ₹2.86.
On the last day of MMTC trading on the BSE, there were 118,365 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹57.32.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!