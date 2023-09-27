Hello User
MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
MMTC stock price went down today, 27 Sep 2023, by -2.39 %. The stock closed at 59.73 per share. The stock is currently trading at 58.3 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at 60.39 and closed at 59.73. The stock reached a high of 60.39 and a low of 58.05 during the day. The market capitalization of MMTC is currently at 8745.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 70.33 and the 52-week low is 26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 454,018 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

