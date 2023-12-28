MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Shares Soar with Positive Trading

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day, MMTC's open price was ₹60.89 and the close price was ₹59.75. The stock reached a high of ₹60.89 and a low of ₹59.22. MMTC's market cap is currently at ₹9049.5 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹89.04 and the 52-week low is ₹26.36. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 503,267.
The current day's low price for M M T C stock is ₹59.42 and the high price is ₹60.84.
The current data of MMTC stock shows that the stock price is ₹60.5. There has been a 0.28 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.17.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.33%
|3 Months
|-4.41%
|6 Months
|90.06%
|YTD
|59.39%
|1 Year
|64.62%
The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹60.33, with a percent change of 0.97. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.97% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 0.58, which suggests that the stock has gained 0.58 points. Overall, the stock is showing a slight upward movement in its price.
On the last day of trading for MMTC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 503,267. The closing price for the stock was ₹59.75.
