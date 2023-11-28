MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stocks Plummet in Today's Trading Session

On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at a price of ₹51.93 and closed at ₹52.04. The highest price reached during the day was ₹52.5, while the lowest price was ₹51.4. The market capitalization of MMTC is currently at ₹7726.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.04, while the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC shares on this day was 297,523.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.