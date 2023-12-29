MMTC Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

MMTC Share Price Today : MMTC's stock opened at ₹60.59 and closed at ₹60.33 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹60.84 and a low of ₹59.25. The market capitalization of MMTC is ₹8,908.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹89.04 and ₹26.36, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 457,135 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST
MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹60.33 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for MMTC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 457,135. The closing price for the stock was ₹60.33.