MMTC Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Livemint

MMTC stock price went down today, 29 Dec 2023, by -1.56 %. The stock closed at 60.33 per share. The stock is currently trading at 59.39 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC Stock Price Today

MMTC Share Price Today : MMTC's stock opened at 60.59 and closed at 60.33 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 60.84 and a low of 59.25. The market capitalization of MMTC is 8,908.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 89.04 and 26.36, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 457,135 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹60.33 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MMTC on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 457,135. The closing price for the stock was 60.33.

