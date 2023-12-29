MMTC Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

MMTC Share Price Today : MMTC's stock opened at ₹60.59 and closed at ₹60.33 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹60.84 and a low of ₹59.25. The market capitalization of MMTC is ₹8,908.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹89.04 and ₹26.36, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 457,135 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.