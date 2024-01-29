MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC shares on the rise: Positive trading day

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of MMTC was ₹76.05, while the close price was ₹75.67. The stock reached a high of ₹78.49 and a low of ₹74.06 during the day. The market capitalization of MMTC is ₹11,305.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹89.04, and the 52-week low was ₹26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 2,004,798 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.