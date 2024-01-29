Hello User
MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC shares on the rise: Positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 11:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MMTC stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 9.19 %. The stock closed at 75.37 per share. The stock is currently trading at 82.3 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC Stock Price Today

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of MMTC was 76.05, while the close price was 75.67. The stock reached a high of 78.49 and a low of 74.06 during the day. The market capitalization of MMTC is 11,305.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 89.04, and the 52-week low was 26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 2,004,798 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:21 AM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for M M T C stock is 75.3 and the high price is 82.9.

29 Jan 2024, 11:21 AM IST MMTC share price NSE Live :MMTC trading at ₹82.3, up 9.19% from yesterday's ₹75.37

The current data of MMTC stock shows that the price is 82.3, which represents a 9.19% increase. The net change is 6.93, indicating a positive change in the stock's value. Overall, this data suggests that MMTC stock is performing well and experiencing significant growth.

29 Jan 2024, 10:46 AM IST MMTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
M M T C82.67.239.5989.0426.3612390.0
Deccan Gold Mines128.0-1.6-1.23158.9538.11623.49
29 Jan 2024, 10:26 AM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high and low data for M M T C stock is as follows: Today's low price: 75.3 Today's high price: 82.5

29 Jan 2024, 10:24 AM IST MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹81.94, up 8.72% from yesterday's ₹75.37

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the stock price is 81.94. There has been a percent change of 8.72, indicating a significant increase in value. The net change is 6.57, which means that the stock has increased by 6.57. Based on this data, it can be inferred that MMTC stock has experienced a positive trend and has gained value in the market.

29 Jan 2024, 10:01 AM IST MMTC share price NSE Live :MMTC trading at ₹80.61, up 6.95% from yesterday's ₹75.37

Based on the current data, the stock price of MMTC is 80.61. There has been a 6.95% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.24.

29 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST MMTC Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:33 AM IST MMTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.23%
3 Months23.29%
6 Months110.04%
YTD25.92%
1 Year121.8%
29 Jan 2024, 09:15 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC trading at ₹76.57, up 1.59% from yesterday's ₹75.37

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 76.57. There has been a percent change of 1.59, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 1.2, which suggests that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock has shown positive movement, with both the percent change and net change indicating an upward trend.

Click here for MMTC Profit Loss

29 Jan 2024, 08:24 AM IST MMTC share price update :MMTC closed at ₹75.67 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, MMTC BSE had a volume of 2,004,798 shares and closed at a price of 75.67.

