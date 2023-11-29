MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

On the last day, MMTC opened at ₹51.32 and closed at ₹51.51. The stock's high for the day was ₹51.77, while the low was ₹50.56. MMTC has a market capitalization of ₹7620.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.04, and the 52-week low is ₹26.36. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 408,667 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹50.8, with a percent change of -1.38 and a net change of -0.71. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in price, with a negative percent change and net change. Investors may interpret this as a bearish sign for the stock and may be cautious about investing in it.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.26%
|3 Months
|17.82%
|6 Months
|68.21%
|YTD
|34.39%
|1 Year
|21.53%
On the last day of trading, MMTC had a total volume of 408,667 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹51.51.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!