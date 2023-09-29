Hello User
MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Plummets in Today's Trading

1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
MMTC stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -0.1 %. The stock closed at 57.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 57.78 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, MMTC's stock opened at 58.09 and closed at 57.84. The stock's high for the day was 58.93, while the low was 57.38. MMTC's market capitalization stands at 8667.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 70.33, and the 52-week low is 26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 142,797 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹57.78, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹57.84

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 57.78. There has been a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -0.06, suggesting a small decrease in the stock's value. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

29 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹57.84 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, MMTC recorded a volume of 142,797 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 57.84.

