Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC stock surges on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:52 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MMTC stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 7.16 %. The stock closed at 75.37 per share. The stock is currently trading at 80.77 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC Stock Price Today

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at 76.57 and closed at 75.37. The stock had a high of 82.9 and a low of 75.3. The market capitalization of MMTC is 12,115.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 89.04 and 26.36, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 3,012,535 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST MMTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week18.58%
3 Months32.16%
6 Months112.22%
YTD35.03%
1 Year139.97%
30 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST MMTC Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:48 AM IST MMTC share price NSE Live :MMTC trading at ₹80.77, up 7.16% from yesterday's ₹75.37

The stock price of MMTC (Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India) is currently at 80.77. It has experienced a 7.16% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 5.4.

30 Jan 2024, 09:23 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹80.77, up 7.16% from yesterday's ₹75.37

Based on the current data, the stock price of MMTC is 80.77. There has been a 7.16% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.4.

30 Jan 2024, 08:26 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹75.37 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for MMTC on the BSE, a total of 3,012,535 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 75.37.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!