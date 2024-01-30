MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC stock surges on positive trading day

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at ₹76.57 and closed at ₹75.37. The stock had a high of ₹82.9 and a low of ₹75.3. The market capitalization of MMTC is ₹12,115.5 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹89.04 and ₹26.36, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 3,012,535 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|18.58%
|3 Months
|32.16%
|6 Months
|112.22%
|YTD
|35.03%
|1 Year
|139.97%
The stock price of MMTC (Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India) is currently at ₹80.77. It has experienced a 7.16% increase in its price, resulting in a net change of 5.4.
On the last day of trading for MMTC on the BSE, a total of 3,012,535 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹75.37.
