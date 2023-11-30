MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

On the last day of trading, MMTC's open price was ₹50.81, and it closed at ₹50.8. The stock's high for the day was ₹51.31, while the low was ₹50.03. MMTC has a market capitalization of ₹7522.5 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹89.04, and its 52-week low was ₹26.36. On the BSE, a total of 411,796 shares of MMTC were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current day's low price for M M T C stock is ₹49.9, while the high price is ₹51.1.
The current data of MMTC stock shows that the stock price is ₹50.2. There has been a percent change of 0.1, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.05, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 0.05 units. Overall, the stock has seen a small positive movement in its price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.84%
|3 Months
|14.53%
|6 Months
|67.45%
|YTD
|32.67%
|1 Year
|21.14%
As of the current data, the stock price of MMTC is ₹50.15. There has been a percent change of -1.28, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.65, which means the stock has decreased by ₹0.65.
On the last day, MMTC had a trading volume of 411,796 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹50.8.
