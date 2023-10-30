MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC stocks plummet as market reacts negatively

On the last day, MMTC's stock opened at ₹53.09 and closed at ₹54.46. The high for the day was ₹56.6 and the low was ₹51.74. The company's market capitalization is ₹7765.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.04 and the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The BSE volume for the day was 2,841,356 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the stock price of MMTC is ₹50.77. There has been a 1.93% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -1. This indicates a negative trend for the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-26.49%
|3 Months
|53.16%
|6 Months
|83.72%
|YTD
|37.3%
|1 Year
|47.86%
The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹52.3. There has been a 1.02% percent change, with a net change of ₹0.53.
On the last day of trading, MMTC on the BSE had a volume of 2,841,356 shares. The closing price for MMTC was ₹54.46 per share.
