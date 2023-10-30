Hello User
MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC stocks plummet as market reacts negatively

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MMTC stock price went down today, 30 Oct 2023, by -1.93 %. The stock closed at 51.77 per share. The stock is currently trading at 50.77 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC

On the last day, MMTC's stock opened at 53.09 and closed at 54.46. The high for the day was 56.6 and the low was 51.74. The company's market capitalization is 7765.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 89.04 and the 52-week low is 26.36. The BSE volume for the day was 2,841,356 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST MMTC share price update :MMTC trading at ₹50.77, down -1.93% from yesterday's ₹51.77

Based on the current data, the stock price of MMTC is 50.77. There has been a 1.93% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -1. This indicates a negative trend for the stock.

30 Oct 2023, 09:41 AM IST MMTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-26.49%
3 Months53.16%
6 Months83.72%
YTD37.3%
1 Year47.86%
30 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹52.3, up 1.02% from yesterday's ₹51.77

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 52.3. There has been a 1.02% percent change, with a net change of 0.53.

30 Oct 2023, 08:20 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹54.46 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, MMTC on the BSE had a volume of 2,841,356 shares. The closing price for MMTC was 54.46 per share.

