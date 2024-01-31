MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at a price of ₹82 and closed at ₹80.77. The stock had a high of ₹82.99 and a low of ₹78.78 during the day. The market capitalization of MMTC stands at ₹11,890.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.04 and the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,466 shares on the BSE.
The MMTC stock is currently priced at ₹80.9, which reflects a 2.06% increase from the previous trading day. This corresponds to a net change of 1.63.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|M M T C
|80.8
|1.53
|1.93
|89.04
|26.36
|12120.0
|Deccan Gold Mines
|126.45
|0.55
|0.44
|158.95
|38.1
|1603.83
The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹80.87. There has been a 2.02% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.6.
Today, the stock of M M T C reached a low price of ₹78.8 and a high price of ₹83.5.
The current data for MMTC stock shows that the stock price is ₹81.29, with a percent change of 2.55 and a net change of 2.02. This means that the stock has increased in value by 2.55% and has seen a net increase of ₹2.02. This data suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.81%
|3 Months
|29.02%
|6 Months
|106.65%
|YTD
|32.53%
|1 Year
|138.7%
On the last day of trading, MMTC had a BSE volume of 1,391,466 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹80.77.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!