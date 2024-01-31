MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at a price of ₹82 and closed at ₹80.77. The stock had a high of ₹82.99 and a low of ₹78.78 during the day. The market capitalization of MMTC stands at ₹11,890.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.04 and the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,466 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.