MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Surges on Positive Trading Day

3 min read . 11:07 AM IST Trade
MMTC stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 2.06 %. The stock closed at 79.27 per share. The stock is currently trading at 80.9 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC Stock Price Today

MMTC Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at a price of 82 and closed at 80.77. The stock had a high of 82.99 and a low of 78.78 during the day. The market capitalization of MMTC stands at 11,890.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 89.04 and the 52-week low is 26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,466 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 10:38 AM IST MMTC share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
M M T C80.81.531.9389.0426.3612120.0
Deccan Gold Mines126.450.550.44158.9538.11603.83
31 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the stock of M M T C reached a low price of 78.8 and a high price of 83.5.

31 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST MMTC share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.81%
3 Months29.02%
6 Months106.65%
YTD32.53%
1 Year138.7%
On the last day of trading, MMTC had a BSE volume of 1,391,466 shares. The closing price for the day was 80.77.

