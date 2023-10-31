MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at ₹51.33 and closed at ₹51.77. The stock reached a high of ₹54.35 and a low of ₹49.76. The market capitalization of MMTC is ₹8,152.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹89.04 and the 52-week low is ₹26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 1,006,887 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is ₹56.1. There has been a 3.22% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.75.
