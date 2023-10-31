Hello User
MMTC share price Today Live Updates : MMTC Stock Surges in Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MMTC stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 3.22 %. The stock closed at 54.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 56.1 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC

On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at 51.33 and closed at 51.77. The stock reached a high of 54.35 and a low of 49.76. The market capitalization of MMTC is 8,152.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 89.04 and the 52-week low is 26.36. The BSE volume for MMTC was 1,006,887 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:15 AM IST MMTC share price Today :MMTC trading at ₹56.1, up 3.22% from yesterday's ₹54.35

The current data for MMTC stock shows that the price is 56.1. There has been a 3.22% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.75.

31 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST MMTC share price Live :MMTC closed at ₹51.77 on last trading day

On the last day of MMTC trading on the BSE, a total of 1,006,887 shares were traded. The closing price for the day was 51.77.

