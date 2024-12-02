MMTC Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, MMTC opened at ₹80.25 and closed lower at ₹79.39, with a high matching the opening price of ₹80.25 and a low of ₹77.53. The market capitalization stood at ₹11,793 crores. Over the past year, MMTC reached a peak of ₹131.88 and a low of ₹49.90. The trading volume on the BSE was 244,493 shares, indicating active market participation.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
MMTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for MMTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|79.82
|Support 1
|77.53
|Resistance 2
|80.95
|Support 2
|76.37
|Resistance 3
|82.11
|Support 3
|75.24
MMTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1346 k & BSE volume was 244 k.
MMTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹80.25 & ₹77.53 yesterday to end at ₹78.61. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.