MMTC Share Price Live blog for 02 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates : MMTC stock price went down today, 02 Dec 2024, by -0.98 %. The stock closed at 79.39 per share. The stock is currently trading at 78.61 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates

MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, MMTC opened at 80.25 and closed lower at 79.39, with a high matching the opening price of 80.25 and a low of 77.53. The market capitalization stood at 11,793 crores. Over the past year, MMTC reached a peak of 131.88 and a low of 49.90. The trading volume on the BSE was 244,493 shares, indicating active market participation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

MMTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for MMTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 179.82Support 177.53
Resistance 280.95Support 276.37
Resistance 382.11Support 375.24
02 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live: MMTC volume yesterday was 1591 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3260 k

MMTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1346 k & BSE volume was 244 k.

02 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live: MMTC closed at ₹79.39 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

MMTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 80.25 & 77.53 yesterday to end at 78.61. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

