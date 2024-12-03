MMTC Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, MMTC opened at ₹78.58 and closed slightly higher at ₹78.61. The stock experienced a high of ₹82.4 and a low of ₹77.39 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of ₹12,219 crore, MMTC's 52-week high stands at ₹131.88, while the 52-week low is ₹49.9. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 362,131 shares, indicating moderate activity.
MMTC Share Price Today Live: The share price of MMTC has increased by 0.71%, currently trading at ₹82.05. Over the past year, MMTC's stock has experienced a significant rise of 58.02%, reaching ₹82.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 17.35%, reaching 24,276.05 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.6%
|3 Months
|-16.01%
|6 Months
|11.21%
|YTD
|36.22%
|1 Year
|58.02%
MMTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for MMTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|83.47
|Support 1
|78.42
|Resistance 2
|85.48
|Support 2
|75.38
|Resistance 3
|88.52
|Support 3
|73.37
MMTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 106.29% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 362 k.
MMTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹82.4 & ₹77.39 yesterday to end at ₹81.47. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.