Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

MMTC Share Price Live blog for 03 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates : MMTC stock price went up today, 03 Dec 2024, by 3.64 %. The stock closed at 78.61 per share. The stock is currently trading at 81.47 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates

MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, MMTC opened at 78.58 and closed slightly higher at 78.61. The stock experienced a high of 82.4 and a low of 77.39 throughout the day. With a market capitalization of 12,219 crore, MMTC's 52-week high stands at 131.88, while the 52-week low is 49.9. The trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 362,131 shares, indicating moderate activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

MMTC Share Price Today Live: The share price of MMTC has increased by 0.71%, currently trading at 82.05. Over the past year, MMTC's stock has experienced a significant rise of 58.02%, reaching 82.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has grown by 17.35%, reaching 24,276.05 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.6%
3 Months-16.01%
6 Months11.21%
YTD36.22%
1 Year58.02%
03 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

MMTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for MMTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 183.47Support 178.42
Resistance 285.48Support 275.38
Resistance 388.52Support 373.37
03 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live: MMTC volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3576 k

MMTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 106.29% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 362 k.

03 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live: MMTC closed at ₹78.61 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

MMTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 82.4 & 77.39 yesterday to end at 81.47. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.