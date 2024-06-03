MMTC Share Price Live blog for 03 Jun 2024

MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at ₹74.52, reached a high of ₹75, and closed at ₹70.23. The low for the day was ₹72.74. The market capitalization of MMTC stands at ₹10,966.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹102, while the 52-week low is ₹29.86. The BSE volume for MMTC was 59,276 shares traded.
MMTC Share Price Today Live: MMTC touched a high of 73.69 & a low of 72.86 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|73.53
|Support 1
|72.7
|Resistance 2
|74.02
|Support 2
|72.36
|Resistance 3
|74.36
|Support 3
|71.87
MMTC Share Price Today Live: Today, MMTC's stock price has increased by 4.44% to reach ₹73.35, in line with other companies in its industry. Deccan Gold Mines, one of its peers, is also experiencing a positive trend. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have also risen by 2.74% and 2.49% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|M M T C
|73.35
|3.12
|4.44
|102.0
|29.86
|11002.5
|Deccan Gold Mines
|110.75
|2.05
|1.89
|158.95
|43.1
|1630.98
MMTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹75 & ₹72.74 yesterday to end at ₹70.23. Technical indicators suggest a consolidation phase for this stock, with the potential for sharp movements in either direction following consolidation.