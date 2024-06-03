Hello User
MMTC Share Price Live blog for 03 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:35 AM IST Trade
MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates : MMTC stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 4.1 %. The stock closed at 70.23 per share. The stock is currently trading at 73.11 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates

MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at 74.52, reached a high of 75, and closed at 70.23. The low for the day was 72.74. The market capitalization of MMTC stands at 10,966.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 102, while the 52-week low is 29.86. The BSE volume for MMTC was 59,276 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:35 AM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

MMTC Share Price Today Live: MMTC touched a high of 73.69 & a low of 72.86 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 173.53Support 172.7
Resistance 274.02Support 272.36
Resistance 374.36Support 371.87
03 Jun 2024, 10:12 AM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live:

03 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

MMTC Share Price Today Live: Today, MMTC's stock price has increased by 4.44% to reach 73.35, in line with other companies in its industry. Deccan Gold Mines, one of its peers, is also experiencing a positive trend. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have also risen by 2.74% and 2.49% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
M M T C73.353.124.44102.029.8611002.5
Deccan Gold Mines110.752.051.89158.9543.11630.98
03 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live: MMTC closed at ₹70.23 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

MMTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 75 & 72.74 yesterday to end at 70.23. Technical indicators suggest a consolidation phase for this stock, with the potential for sharp movements in either direction following consolidation.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.