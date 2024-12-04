MMTC Share Price Live blog for 04 Dec 2024

MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, MMTC opened at ₹82.05 and closed lower at ₹81.47. The stock reached a high of ₹82.55 and a low of ₹79.70 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹12,073.5 crore, MMTC's performance reflects a challenging market environment. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹131.88 and a low of ₹50.54, with a trading volume of 304,060 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
MMTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 304 k.
MMTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹82.55 & ₹79.7 yesterday to end at ₹80.52. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.