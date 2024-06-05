MMTC Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates : MMTC had a stable day on the stock market with an open price of ₹67.78 and a close price of ₹67.74. The high for the day was ₹69.14, while the low was ₹64.70. The market capitalization stands at ₹9885.0 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹102 and ₹30.27 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 30,999 shares traded.
MMTC Share Price Today Live: MMTC touched a high of 71.3 & a low of 68.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|71.96
|Support 1
|69.06
|Resistance 2
|73.08
|Support 2
|67.28
|Resistance 3
|74.86
|Support 3
|66.16
MMTC Share Price Today Live: The stock price of MMTC has dropped by 6.29% today to reach ₹63.48, in line with its peer companies. Deccan Gold Mines, among its peers, is also experiencing a decline in their share price today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.35% and 0.12% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|M M T C
|63.48
|-4.26
|-6.29
|102.0
|30.27
|9522.0
|Deccan Gold Mines
|100.85
|-0.5
|-0.49
|158.95
|44.12
|1485.18
MMTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹69.14 & ₹64.7 yesterday to end at ₹67.74. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.