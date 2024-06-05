Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

MMTC Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates : MMTC stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -2.72 %. The stock closed at 67.74 per share. The stock is currently trading at 65.9 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates

MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates : MMTC had a stable day on the stock market with an open price of 67.78 and a close price of 67.74. The high for the day was 69.14, while the low was 64.70. The market capitalization stands at 9885.0 crore. The 52-week high and low are 102 and 30.27 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 30,999 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:34 AM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

MMTC Share Price Today Live: MMTC touched a high of 71.3 & a low of 68.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 171.96Support 169.06
Resistance 273.08Support 267.28
Resistance 374.86Support 366.16
05 Jun 2024, 10:11 AM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live:

05 Jun 2024, 09:57 AM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

MMTC Share Price Today Live: The stock price of MMTC has dropped by 6.29% today to reach 63.48, in line with its peer companies. Deccan Gold Mines, among its peers, is also experiencing a decline in their share price today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.35% and 0.12% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
M M T C63.48-4.26-6.29102.030.279522.0
Deccan Gold Mines100.85-0.5-0.49158.9544.121485.18
05 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live: MMTC closed at ₹67.74 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

MMTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 69.14 & 64.7 yesterday to end at 67.74. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.