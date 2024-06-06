MMTC Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, MMTC opened at ₹68.83 and closed at ₹67.48. The stock reached a high of ₹70.26 and a low of ₹68.27. MMTC has a market capitalization of ₹10269.0 crore with a 52-week high of ₹102 and a 52-week low of ₹30.27. The BSE volume for MMTC was 126,583 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
MMTC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
MMTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 69.0 and 67.76 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 67.76 and selling near the hourly resistance at 69.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
MMTC Share Price Live Updates: M M T C share price live: Today's Price range
MMTC Share Price Live Updates: Today, MMTC stock hit a low of ₹68.02 and a high of ₹70.26.
MMTC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 15.53% higher than yesterday
MMTC Share Price Today Live: The volume of MMTC traded until 12 AM has increased by 15.53% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹68.05, up by 0.84%. Both volume traded and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.
MMTC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
MMTC Share Price Today Live: MMTC reached a peak of 69.34 and a bottom of 68.27 in the previous trading hour. In the latest hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances at 69.11 and 68.8, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors can assess potential opportunities for a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|69.11
|Support 1
|68.04
|Resistance 2
|69.76
|Support 2
|67.62
|Resistance 3
|70.18
|Support 3
|66.97
MMTC Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|72.30
|10 Days
|73.47
|20 Days
|72.43
|50 Days
|71.51
|100 Days
|73.57
|300 Days
|64.76
MMTC Share Price Today Live: MMTC Short Term and Long Term Trends
MMTC Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of MMTC share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
MMTC Share Price Today Live: MMTC closed at ₹67.48 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
MMTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹70.26 & ₹68.27 yesterday to end at ₹67.48. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.