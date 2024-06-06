Hello User
MMTC Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:35 PM IST Trade
Livemint

MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates : MMTC stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 1.45 %. The stock closed at 67.48 per share. The stock is currently trading at 68.46 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates

MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, MMTC opened at 68.83 and closed at 67.48. The stock reached a high of 70.26 and a low of 68.27. MMTC has a market capitalization of 10269.0 crore with a 52-week high of 102 and a 52-week low of 30.27. The BSE volume for MMTC was 126,583 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 01:35 PM IST MMTC Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

MMTC Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 69.0 and 67.76 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 67.76 and selling near the hourly resistance at 69.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
06 Jun 2024, 01:04 PM IST MMTC Share Price Live Updates: M M T C share price live: Today's Price range

MMTC Share Price Live Updates: Today, MMTC stock hit a low of 68.02 and a high of 70.26.

06 Jun 2024, 12:47 PM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 15.53% higher than yesterday

MMTC Share Price Today Live: The volume of MMTC traded until 12 AM has increased by 15.53% compared to yesterday, with the price at 68.05, up by 0.84%. Both volume traded and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.

06 Jun 2024, 12:37 PM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

MMTC Share Price Today Live: MMTC reached a peak of 69.34 and a bottom of 68.27 in the previous trading hour. In the latest hour, the stock price fell below important hourly resistances at 69.11 and 68.8, suggesting notable selling pressure. Traders might consider closing current long positions, while new investors can assess potential opportunities for a reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly basis.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 169.11Support 168.04
Resistance 269.76Support 267.62
Resistance 370.18Support 366.97
06 Jun 2024, 12:24 PM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days72.30
10 Days73.47
20 Days72.43
50 Days71.51
100 Days73.57
300 Days64.76
06 Jun 2024, 12:22 PM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live: MMTC Short Term and Long Term Trends

MMTC Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of MMTC share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

06 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live: MMTC closed at ₹67.48 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

MMTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 70.26 & 68.27 yesterday to end at 67.48. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

