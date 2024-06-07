Hello User
MMTC Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates : MMTC stock price went up today, 07 Jun 2024, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 67.48 per share. The stock is currently trading at 68.24 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates

MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at 68.83, reached a high of 70.26, and a low of 67.6 before closing at 67.48. The market capitalization stood at 10,236.0 crore with a 52-week high of 102 and a low of 30.27. The BSE volume for the day was 190,425 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

MMTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for MMTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 169.98Support 166.83
Resistance 271.77Support 265.47
Resistance 373.13Support 363.68
07 Jun 2024, 08:16 AM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live: MMTC volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2388 k

MMTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 190 k.

07 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live: MMTC closed at ₹67.48 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

MMTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 70.26 & 67.6 yesterday to end at 67.48. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

