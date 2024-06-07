MMTC Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at ₹68.83, reached a high of ₹70.26, and a low of ₹67.6 before closing at ₹67.48. The market capitalization stood at ₹10,236.0 crore with a 52-week high of ₹102 and a low of ₹30.27. The BSE volume for the day was 190,425 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
MMTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for MMTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|69.98
|Support 1
|66.83
|Resistance 2
|71.77
|Support 2
|65.47
|Resistance 3
|73.13
|Support 3
|63.68
MMTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 36.04% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 190 k.
MMTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹70.26 & ₹67.6 yesterday to end at ₹67.48. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.