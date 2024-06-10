MMTC Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at ₹69.6, reached a high of ₹71.1, and a low of ₹68.76 before closing at ₹68.18. The market capitalization of MMTC stands at ₹10534.5 crore with a 52-week high of ₹102 and a 52-week low of ₹30.27. The BSE volume for MMTC was 425,786 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
MMTC Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for MMTC on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|71.37
|Support 1
|68.87
|Resistance 2
|72.48
|Support 2
|67.48
|Resistance 3
|73.87
|Support 3
|66.37
MMTC Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 425 k.
MMTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹71.1 & ₹68.76 yesterday to end at ₹68.18. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.