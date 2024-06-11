MMTC Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at ₹72, closed at ₹71.46, with a high of ₹72.68 and a low of ₹71.52. The market capitalization stood at ₹10,894.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹102 and the 52-week low was ₹30.91. The BSE volume for MMTC was 48,238 shares traded.
MMTC Share Price Today Live: The share price of MMTC has risen by 0.6% today, reaching ₹71.89, in line with its peers like Deccan Gold Mines which are also experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmarks are up by 0.26% and 0.27% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|M M T C
|71.89
|0.43
|0.6
|102.0
|30.91
|10783.5
|Deccan Gold Mines
|107.0
|0.2
|0.19
|158.95
|45.03
|1575.75
MMTC Share Price Today Live: The volume of MMTC traded by 10 AM is 8.74% higher than the previous day, with the price at ₹72.29, up by 1.16%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
MMTC Share Price Today Live: MMTC touched a high of 72.68 & a low of 71.77 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|72.57
|Support 1
|71.66
|Resistance 2
|73.08
|Support 2
|71.26
|Resistance 3
|73.48
|Support 3
|70.75
MMTC Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of MMTC has increased by 1.15% to reach ₹72.28, following the trend of its peers. Companies like Deccan Gold Mines are also experiencing a positive movement in their share prices. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are slightly down, with Nifty at -0.11% and Sensex at 0.06%.
MMTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹72.68 & ₹71.52 yesterday to end at ₹71.46. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.