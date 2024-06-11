Hello User
MMTC Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates : MMTC stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 1.64 %. The stock closed at 71.46 per share. The stock is currently trading at 72.63 per share. Investors should monitor MMTC stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates

MMTC Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, MMTC opened at 72, closed at 71.46, with a high of 72.68 and a low of 71.52. The market capitalization stood at 10,894.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 102 and the 52-week low was 30.91. The BSE volume for MMTC was 48,238 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:14 AM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

MMTC Share Price Today Live: The share price of MMTC has risen by 0.6% today, reaching 71.89, in line with its peers like Deccan Gold Mines which are also experiencing growth. The Nifty and Sensex benchmarks are up by 0.26% and 0.27% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
M M T C71.890.430.6102.030.9110783.5
Deccan Gold Mines107.00.20.19158.9545.031575.75
11 Jun 2024, 10:52 AM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 8.74% higher than yesterday

MMTC Share Price Today Live: The volume of MMTC traded by 10 AM is 8.74% higher than the previous day, with the price at 72.29, up by 1.16%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

11 Jun 2024, 10:39 AM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

MMTC Share Price Today Live: MMTC touched a high of 72.68 & a low of 71.77 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 172.57Support 171.66
Resistance 273.08Support 271.26
Resistance 373.48Support 370.75
11 Jun 2024, 10:14 AM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:51 AM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

MMTC Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of MMTC has increased by 1.15% to reach 72.28, following the trend of its peers. Companies like Deccan Gold Mines are also experiencing a positive movement in their share prices. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are slightly down, with Nifty at -0.11% and Sensex at 0.06%.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
M M T C72.280.821.15102.030.9110842.0
Deccan Gold Mines107.30.50.47158.9545.031580.17
11 Jun 2024, 09:33 AM IST MMTC Share Price Today Live: MMTC closed at ₹71.46 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

MMTC Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 72.68 & 71.52 yesterday to end at 71.46. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.

